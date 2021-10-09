Harvard continues perfect start downing Cornell 24-10

AP Sports

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Aaron Shampklin ran for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Harvard beat Cornell 24-10. After SK Howard ran for a 24-yard score to give Cornell a 7-3 lead with 4:30 left in the first quarter, Shampklin crashed in from a yard out to end a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly five minutes to start the second half. Shampklin sealed it with a 35-yard scoring run with 1:47 left to play. Richie Kenney threw for 196 yards for Cornell