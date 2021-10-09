COLLEGE FOOTBALL TODAY: MSU’s Nailor has 221 yards receiving

AP Sports

By The Associated Press

Saturday’s best: Michigan State’s Jalen Nailor had 221 yards receiving and three touchdowns in a 31-13 victory over Rutgers that was one of the top performances of the weekend in college football. No. 7 Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud also threw for 406 and five touchdowns in a 66-17 win over Maryland and Oklahoma won a wild Red River Shootout over Texas with a late rushing touchdown. Late in the day, Texas A&M ended top-ranked Alabama’s 19-game winning streak with a 41-38 win.