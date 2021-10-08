Williams throws 2 touchdowns, Howard blanks Morgan St. 27-0

AP Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quinton Williams threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns, including a 97-yarder, Faraji Woodson added a pair of field goals and Howard blanked Morgan State 27-0. The Bison are on a two-game win streak for the first time since the 2018 season. Neil Boudreau was 10 of 25 passing for 70 yards for Morgan State and was picked off once. The Bears were held to 36 yards rushing with Jabriel Johnson, coming off a 106-yard effort a week earlier, gaining 27 of that.