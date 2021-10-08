Algeria, Egypt back to winning in World Cup qualifying

AP Sports

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Riyad Mahrez has scored twice as African champion Algeria romped to a 6-1 win over Niger to return to winning ways in World Cup qualifying. Egypt took top spot in its group from Libya by edging their encounter 1-0. Ivory Coast claimed the other most significant result on Friday. Max-Alain Gradel thumped in a volley to send the Ivorians on their way to a 3-0 victory in Malawi. Only Tunisia, Morocco and Senegal have won all of their games in African qualifying. Tunisia cruised past Mauritania 3-0 on Thursday and has eight goals in three games without conceding.