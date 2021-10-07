Turetzky retires after 54 years as Nets’ official scorer

AP Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Herb Turetzky has retired after spending 54 years as the official scorer of the Nets franchise in two leagues and two states. Turetzky has been the only scorer in franchise history. He worked more than 2,200 games to earn a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for most professional basketball games scored. That included 1,465 consecutive regular-season and playoff games, beginning in the 1984-85 season and ending in October 2018. His first game was the New Jersey Americans of the ABA against the Pittsburgh Pipers on Oct. 23, 1967, at the Teaneck Armory. Turetzky worked in nine home arenas.