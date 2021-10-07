Tottenham neighborhood eyes economic impact of NFL games

AP Sports

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — Local residents in Tottenham don’t know a lot about American football but they’re hoping for a big economic impact from NFL games. After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the NFL returns to London on Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons play the New York Jets at Premier League club Tottenham’s $1.6 billion facility. A second game will be played there a week later. Bartender Ben Finney says the games will be “rainmakers.” The stadium was custom built with an NFL field underneath a moveable soccer pitch. But it stands in contrast to the Haringey borough in which it’s located. The nonprofit Trust for London says the area has one of the highest poverty rates in the city.