Titans linebacker Bud Dupree: mind, pride got ahead of knee

AP Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Outside linebacker Bud Dupree says his mind, and pride, got ahead of his body in his recovery from a torn right ACL. Blame the eagerness of wanting to make a good impression with his new team, the Tennessee Titans, and introduce himself the right way to a new city and fans. Each torn ACL has its own timetable for recovery. Dupree said Thursday he tried to rush his. He says he needed to put his pride to the side and realize it was his choice to go on the field. Dupree says that was his mistake. He is back at practice before the Titans visit Jacksonville.