NWSL players look to reclaim sport after scandals

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — National Women’s Soccer League players have returned to the field in hopes of reclaiming their sport after nearly a week of dealing with claims of sexual harassment and mistreatment by a prominent coach. The league called off games in the wake of allegations leveled at North Carolina coach Paul Riley. The league has since resumed the season, but players made a powerful statement at each of the first games by stopping play in the sixth minute and gathering together with coaches in a circle at midfield.