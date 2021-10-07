NASCAR: Blaney given key role in search for new crew chief

AP Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Blaney has wanted a leadership role at Team Penske. The request was granted when Roger Penske invited the driver to participate in interviews for Blaney’s new crew chief. It was a first for the third-generation racer, who researched candidates and wrote questions in a notebook he brought with him to the interview session. Team Penske and Blaney ultimately chose Jonathan Hassler, a longtime team engineer. Blaney said he appreciated the opportunity Penske gave him to find the right person for the critical job as he heads into his seventh Cup season.