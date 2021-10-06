Vikings’ Barr finally back; knee injury brought ‘down days’

AP Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Anthony Barr has been cleared to rejoin the Minnesota Vikings. The four-time Pro Bowl linebacker is back in action after an 18-game absence to give a lagging defense a boost. Barr was sidelined by a balky knee early in training camp. He said he has had some “down days” during the frustrating process of trying to return. Vikings defensive coordinator Andre Patterson said the team will be careful with Barr’s workload for now. He missed the last 14 games of last season because of a torn pectoral muscle.