Surprising Beavers occupy top spot in Pac-12 North

AP Sports

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — The surprising Oregon State Beavers are the only undefeated team in conference play in the Pac-12 North. It’s the first time the Beavers have ever been in sole possession of the division’s top spot. The Beavers are riding their first four-game winning streak since 2013. Oregon State also leads the league in scoring offense with an average of 36 points a game. Conference play continues for the Beavers this week with a trip to Pullman on Saturday for a game against Washington State.