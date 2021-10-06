Man gets suspended sentence for racially abusing England 3

AP Sports

FOLKESTONE, England (AP) — A man who posted a video on Facebook in which he racially abused England soccer players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka following the European Championship final was handed a suspended prison sentence. Bradford Pretty, 50, appeared at a court in Folkestone in southern England and admitted to sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. His drunken tirade contained two racist terms to describe the three players, who are all Black. They all missed penalties in a shootout that England lost to Italy at Wembley Stadium on July 11. Pretty was sentenced to 50 days in prison that was suspended for 12 months.