Cowboys’ Collins sues NFL, seeks injunction over suspension

AP Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Suspended Dallas offensive lineman La’el Collins has sued the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell over his five-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. The lawsuit seeks an injunction to halt the ban with two of the games remaining. Lawyers for Collins have filed the lawsuit in the county north of Dallas where the team’s facility is located. The lawsuit says the NFL suspended Collins for missed tests when the labor agreement reached in 2020 no longer allows for suspensions over missed tests or positive marijuana tests. The league says the lawsuit is meritless.