At Earl Monroe high school, students major in basketball biz

AP Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told a group of high school students that for every player in the league, there are 100 jobs connected to pro basketball. Those students are learning skills that may someday help them get one. They are among the initial freshmen class of 110 New Yorkers at the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School, a tuition-free charter school in the Bronx that teaches basketball business. Besides learning New York state’s core curriculum, students can major in basketball topics such as analytics, broadcast journalism, print and digital media, coaching, law and marketing.