Yankees bring lucky charm Bucky Dent to Boston for WC game

AP Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Yankees brought a lucky charm to Fenway Park — a scrappy former shortstop meant as Boston kryptonite. Bucky Dent, whose famous home run off Mike Torrez sent New York past the rival Red Sox in the 1978 AL East tiebreaker, traveled from his home in Florida to attend Tuesday night’s AL wild-card game. Dent’s drive 43 years ago over the Green Monster swung the only other one-game, winner-take-all matchup between the teams. This time, the Yankees were counting on his presence alone to help them. His seat? Right behind home plate in view of any Red Sox pitcher on the mound. But in the end, Dent didn’t do the trick: New York was eliminated with a 6-2 loss.