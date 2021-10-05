Lefty Shane McClanahan to start Game 1 of ALDS for Rays

AP Sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan will start Game of 1 of the Rays’ AL Division Series on Thursday night. Rays manager Kevin Cash made the announcement before a team workout on Tuesday. Rookie Shane Baz will take the mound for Game 2 on Friday night. Depending on bullpen use in the opening two games, Cash said Drew Rasmussen is the “highly likely” Game 3 starter. Tampa Bay will face the winner of Tuesday night’s wild-card game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.