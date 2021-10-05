Alcides Escobar re-signs with Washington Nationals for 2022

AP Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shortstop Alcides Escobar has agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract to stay with the Washington Nationals. The team announced the deal Tuesday. Escobar will turn 35 in December. He batted .288 with 21 doubles, two triples, four homers and 28 RBIs in 75 games with the Nationals after signing with the club in July. He hadn’t been in the major leagues since 2018 before joining Washington. Escobar has a career average of .259 with 245 doubles and 470 RBIs over a total of 12 seasons in the majors with three clubs. He was an AL All-Star for the Kansas City Royals in 2015.