Still-rebuilding Rangers use 26 rookies in 102-loss season

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers certainly knew it could be a tough season with their young and inexperienced roster. Manager Chris Woodward says that still doesn’t take away the sting of a 102-loss season. The Rangers used a club-record 26 rookies. They had their most losses since setting a franchise record with 105 in 1973. It was their fifth consecutive losing season since last winning the AL West in 2016. One bright spot was All-Star rookie outfielder Adolis Garcia. He set rookie franchise records with his 31 homers and 90 RBIs, and his 16 outfield assists tied for the major league lead. 

The Associated Press

