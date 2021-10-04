Spanish club Getafe fires coach Míchel after winless start

AP Sports

MADRID (AP) — Getafe has fired coach Míchel González after their winless start in the Spanish league. The club made the announcement a day after drawing with Real Sociedad 1-1that earned its first point of the season. Getafe had lost its first seven matches for its worst ever start in the league. It was outscored 12-2 in that run. It hadn’t lost seven in a row since 2016. Getafe sits last in the 20-team Spanish league standings. Míchel had been at the helm of Getafe since May.