LPGA loses Japan event to pandemic, leaving 1 stop in Asia

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Toto Japan Classic is no longer part of the LPGA Tour schedule. The tour says health concerns and travel restrictions because of the pandemic were behind the decision. The Toto Japan Classic is Nov. 4-7 and remains part of the Japan LPGA schedule. That leaves only one event left in the LPGA Tour’s fall Asia swing. It previously said tournaments in Shanghai and Taiwan will not be played. The LPGA Tour now has only four tournaments left in the season. The PGA Tour is scheduled to go to Japan in three weeks for the Zozo Championship.