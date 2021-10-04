Gophers’ Potts hospitalized at Purdue; condition ‘improving’

AP Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota running back Trey Potts remained in a hospital two days after an undisclosed ailment that arose late in the team’s win at Purdue. The athletic department says his condition was improving. Potts left the field in the fourth quarter. He was transported to a nearby hospital after observation and treatment by the team’s medical staff. Potts is second in the Big Ten in rushing yards. The Gophers don’t play this week. Their next game is Oct. 16 against Nebraska.