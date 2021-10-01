Michigan Sports Hall inducts Calvin Johnson, Jordyn Wieber

AP Sports

DETROIT (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber were inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame on Friday night. Johnson starred at receiver for the Detroit Lions for nine seasons. Wieber won Olympic gold in 2012. She is from DeWitt, Michigan. Former Central Michigan softball coach Margo Jonker and photographer Mary Schroeder were also inducted. Former Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson, Jr., former Albion College and Okemos High School football coach Pete Schmidt and longtime Lions beat writer Tom Kowalski were honored posthumously as members of the class.