France soccer head defies European view on FIFA WCup plan

AP Sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — The president of the soccer federation of men’s World Cup champion France says he is not opposed to FIFA’s push to play the tournament every two years. Noël Le Graët’s comment to French sports daily L’Equipe is a significant crack in the unity of 55-nation European soccer body UEFA against the FIFA plan to double the frequency of the World Cup. It also conflicted with France coach Didier Deschamps who said Thursday it would “trivialize” the World Cup to play it twice as often. Le Graët says he has “have no opposition to a World Cup every two years, even if I want to take a closer look.”