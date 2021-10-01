Belichick: Yeah, Brady was important for Patriots’ success

AP Sports

FOXBOROUGH, Mass (AP) — Even the historically stubborn Bill Belichick couldn’t avoid the conclusion that Tom Brady actually had something to do with building a dynasty in New England. Asked if he would have had the same success without the three-time NFL MVP, the Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, “Of course not.” That Belichick was even asked was a result of his routine refusal to give simple and obvious answers to simple and obvious questions. The Belichick-Brady rift has dominated NFL headlines this week as the quarterback returns to New England with the Buccaneers to play against the Patriots for the first time in his career. Both sides are reportedly testy over who deserves more credit for the Patriots success.