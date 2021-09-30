With extra-confident Cousins, Vikings prep for potent Browns

AP Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Kirk Cousins has shown the Minnesota Vikings a more confident leader this year. His play on the field over the first three games has been as strong as ever. Cousins had a big hand in a commanding 30-17 victory over Seattle last week as the Vikings rebounded from two narrow losses. They’re 1-2. They have their hands full Sunday against Cleveland. The Browns are 2-1. They set multiple team records in a 26-6 win over Chicago last week. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are powering their attack.