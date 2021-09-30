No. 22 Auburn seeks first win at LSU in 2 decades

AP Sports

By The Associated Press

The No. 22 Auburn Tigers likely will need to beat the LSU Tigers if they want to remain in the AP Top 25. An Auburn victory on Saturday night would be their first in LSU’s Death Valley in two decades. LSU has won the past 10 meetings in Baton Rouge. Auburn is coming off last weekend’s dramatic comeback victory over Georgia State that saw former LSU QB TJ Finley throw a late go-ahead scoring pass for Auburn. LSU looks to improve to 2-0 in SEC play and climb back into the rankings after winning at Mississippi State last weekend.