Jets’ Wilson working to overcome early season struggles

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is going through many of the struggles expected for rookie quarterbacks in the NFL. One thing he is trying to work on is his timing, getting the ball out quicker and making plays faster. The New York Jets QB’s health could depend on it. He has been sacked a league-high 15 times and that’s a product of suspect play-calling, bad blocking and the quarterback not getting rid of the ball fast enough. Wilson has two TD passes and seven interceptions. He and the Jets offense look to rebound Sunday at home against the Tennessee Titans.