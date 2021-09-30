Hatton shakes off Ryder Cup hurt, shares Dunhill Links lead

AP Sports

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton has quickly shaken off the disappointment of Europe’s heavy loss at the Ryder Cup last week to take a share of the first-round lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. It is a European Tour event he has previously won twice. Hatton was playing what is traditionally the toughest of the three courses that stage the tournament and shot 8-under 64 at Carnoustie to tie the lead with Nicolas Colsaerts, Adri Arnaus (both St. Andrews) and Li Haotong (Kingsbarns). Each player in the 168-man field plays a round at all three venues before the final round takes place at St. Andrews on Sunday.