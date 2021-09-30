Cat scurries along beam in upper deck before Braves-Phillies

AP Sports

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — A small cat got loose in the rafters at Truist Park before the Atlanta Braves tried to clinch their fourth straight NL East title against the Philadelphia Phillies. The gray-and-white cat was darting along a beam in the upper deck more than hour before first pitch Thursday night. That set off a frantic attempt by stadium workers to corral the feline before most fans arrived. It involved at least a half-dozen workers, a couple of ladders, a big net and a thickly padded glove. Finally, a worker was able to poke the cat off the beam, sending it harmlessly into the net.