As Olympics loom, USA Luge’s Chris Mazdzer breaks his foot



By TIM REYNOLDS



Reigning Olympic luge silver medalist Chris Mazdzer of the U.S. says he broke his right foot during a preseason training run and will need some time before figuring out a new plan to get ready for this winter’s Beijing Games. Mazdzer got hurt on the 2014 Olympic track in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, where some members of the USA Luge national team had gathered to start on-ice work for the season. Mazdzer didn’t crash but said his foot struck a piece of the ice while he was going around 75 mph.