Ohtani’s legs help Angels past Rangers, who lose 100th game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani sparked a four-run sixth-inning rally with his legs, and the Los Angeles Angels beat Texas 7-2 to send the Rangers to their first 100-loss season since 1973. With the score 2-2, Ohtani led off the sixth with a sharp grounder to first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and beat pitcher Taylor Hearn to the bag. Ohtani stole second, continued to third on a throwing error by catcher Jose Trevino and came home when Jack Mayfield singled. Ohtani is hitting .258 with 45 homers, 98 RBIs and 26 stolen bases to go along with a 9-2 record with a 3.18 ERA.