Tears fall, putts don’t: Europe overmatched at Ryder Cup

AP Sports

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — In the post-defeat dissection that’s sure to come for Europe’s Ryder Cup team, certainly the disappearing act by Rory McIlroy will be one of the top talking points. McIlroy came through with his first point of the weekend Sunday but it came far too late. Europe lost 19-9, the most lopsided loss in the modern history of the event. Europe’s issues went deeper than McIlroy’s problems. Notably, Europe brought four 40-somethings — Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia — into the match against an America team without a single player that old. Those players went 5-9. America doesn’t have one player that old. Captain Padraig Harrington thinks some of his young players, including world Number One, Jon Rahm, offer hope for the future.