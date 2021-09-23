Titans can grab AFC South edge, put Colts in deeper hole

AP Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are coming off a big overtime victory in a place that’s very hard for visitors to win. Hosting Indianapolis with the Colts dealing with an injured quarterback and an 0-2 start should be the perfect chance Sunday to grab the early edge toward repeating as AFC South champs. Except the road team has won the past five games in this rivalry. Titans safety Kevin Byard says they understand how important this game is both being at home and with the chance to put the Colts in a 0-3 hole.