No. 1 Alabama hosts Southern Miss after toughest test so far

No. 1 Alabama is seeking its 100th consecutive win over unranked opponents. The Crimson Tide hosts Southern Miss Saturday night. The 99-game win streak over unranked teams is an FBS record. This is a sandwich game between ranked Southeastern Conference teams for the Crimson Tide. Alabama is coming off a 31-29 win at No. 11 Florida with 13th-ranked Mississippi visiting in a week. The Tide are favored by more than six touchdowns against Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles haven’t allowed a team to rush for 100 yards in any of the past three games.