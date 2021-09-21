Roethlisberger, Watt among growing list of Steelers injuries

AP Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are banged up heading into a Week 3 visit by Cincinnati. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Joe Haden are among those hurting through two games. Roethlisberger is dealing with a pectoral injury that could limit his practice time this week. Watt, Haden and linebackers Alex Highsmith and Devin Bush are all recovering from groin injuries. Coach Mike Tomlin did not rule out their availability to face the Bengals but the coach did express confidence in his team’s depth. Tomlin said when he rings the bell, he expects his players to answer.