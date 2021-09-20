Leafs’ Matthews, Marner look to season after May flameout

AP Sports

TORONTO (AP) — The rear-view mirror is something Toronto stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are doing their best to ignore as the NHL season approaches. The Maple Leafs’ latest playoff failure was a stunning first-round collapse against the Montreal Canadiens. It happened just four months ago. Both players say they can only look forward. The NHL returns to traditional divisions this year. Toronto is in the Atlantic Division, which is highly competitive. The Maple Leafs open the season Oct. 13 against the rival Canadiens.