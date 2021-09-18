Goodson runs for 153 yards, 3 TDs in No. 5 Iowa’s victory

AP Sports

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Goodson ran for a career-high 153 yards and three touchdowns and No. 5 Iowa beat Kent State 30-7 on Saturday. The Hawkeyes are 3-0. They have won nine straight games overall and 14 straight nonconference games. Goodson had a 46-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Iowa a 9-0 lead, then added a 35-yard scoring run in the third quarter. He had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to close the scoring. The Hawkeyes’ defense got a first-quarter safety when Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum was sacked in the end zone after a bad snap. Crum was 16-of-23 passing for 185 yards and was sacked seven times. Kent State is 1-2.