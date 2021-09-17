Packers placing OLB Za’Darius Smith on IR due to back issue

AP Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

The back issue that bothered Green Bay outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith throughout the preseason will now force the Packers to play without their Pro Bowl pass rusher for the next few weeks. Packers coach Matt LaFleur says Smith is going on injured reserve. That means Smith will miss at least three games. The Packers (0-1) host the Detroit Lions (0-1) on Monday night. Smith has 26 sacks for the Packers over the last two seasons. He practiced just one day during training camp and played 18 snaps in the Packers’ 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints.