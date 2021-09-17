Loyd ties record, scores 36, Storm top Mercury to get bye

AP Sports

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Jewell Loyd tied a WNBA record with 22 points in the first quarter and finished with a career-high 37 and the Seattle Storm secured a first-round bye in the WNBA playoffs with a 94-85 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night. Loyd’s 22 points came on 8-of-9 shooting, including all four of her 3-pointers, and she dished out three assists as the Storm took a 28-20 lead. She tied the record Diana Taurasi set in 2006 for points in a quarter and tied by Brittney Sykes in 2019 for most points in a quarter. Brittney Griner had 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Suns.