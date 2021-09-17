Browns LB Walker out at least 3 games with hamstring injury

AP Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is going on injured reserve with a hamstring issue that will keep him out at least three games. Walker signed as a free agent in March after four seasons with Indianapolis. He led Cleveland with nine tackles in last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s also the Browns’ signal caller on defense, so his loss will have a ripple effect. Cleveland hosts Houston in its home opener Sunday.