Unfamiliar foe: Buffalo braces to face No. 16 Chanticleers

AP Sports

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — A quirk in the schedule has 16th-ranked Coastal Carolina in a Buffalo state of mind. Coming off a win over Kansas and Buffalo’s former coach Lance Leipold, the Chanticleers travel to western New York to face his former team, the Mid-American Conference Bulls on Saturday. Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease acknowledged scouting the Chants on TV last week to get some insight into how their swarming defense attacked the Jayhawks. The Bulls defense might have its hands full, too, in preparing to face a Coastal Carolina offense that has already scored 101 points and generated 1,070 yards.