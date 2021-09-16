Mahle, Reds avoid sweep, edge Pirates 1-0

AP Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Mahle allowed five hits over six innings and the Cincinnati Reds avoided a sweep by edging Pittsburgh 1-0. Pinch-hitter Asdrúbal Cabrera provided the game’s only run with a sacrifice fly against Cody Ponce. Mahle improved to 12-5 for Cincinnati. The victory gave the Reds a little momentum at the end of a nine-game road trip in which they went 3-6. The Pirates is now 0-14 this season when trying to sweep a series from an opponent.