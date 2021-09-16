LEADING OFF: Angels’ Ohtani might not pitch again this year

AP Sports

By The Associated Press

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been scratched from his scheduled start for the Angels against Oakland because of a sore right arm that could sideline him as a pitcher for the rest of the season. Angels manager Joe Maddon says that if there’s any kind of lingering soreness, he might not pitch again this year. Ohtani is 9-2 with a 3.36 ERA in 21 starts. The right-hander felt soreness while playing catch Wednesday. Maddon said there are currently no plans for Ohtani to be examined by a doctor, nor has it been determined when he would try to resume playing catch. The arm discomfort won’t prevent Ohtani from continuing to hit. Ohtani entered Thursday’s game against the White Sox ranked second in the major leagues with 44 home runs.