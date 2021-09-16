Ex-Kenya sports minister guilty of corruption pays $32K fine

AP Sports

By MUTWIRI MUTUOTA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s former sports minister paid a fine of just over $32,000 to avoid a six-year jail sentence after being convicted of corruption and abuse of office. He was found guilty of misappropriating money set aside for the country’s 2016 Olympic team. Hassan Wario’s sentence was to pay the fine or go to jail. He paid and was released from custody soon after Thursday’s sentencing hearing. It provoked uproar from some Kenyans on social media who were angered that Wario was freed. The Kenyan team’s chef de mission at the Games was also convicted on the same charges and sentenced to 12 years in jail or a fine of about $950,000.