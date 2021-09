AP Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Carlos Correa triggered a seven-run fourth inning with a three-run homer, and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 12-1. The AL West-leading Astros stayed seven games in front of Oakland. They took three of four in their final series with the last-place Rangers. Houston is headed home for three against NL-worst Arizona. Alex Bregman had a pair of two-run singles.