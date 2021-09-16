Carli Lloyd scores 5 goals, US women rout Paraguay 9-0

AP Sports

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carli Lloyd scored a career-high five goals and the United States routed Paraguay 9-0 on Thursday in the national team’s first game since the Olympics. The Americans won the bronze medal in Tokyo, a somewhat disappointing finish for the defending World Cup champions. Lloyd scored a pair of goals in the opening five minutes, and added her third and fourth before halftime as the United States built a 6-0 lead. She added her final goal in the 61st.