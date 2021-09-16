Browns look to even record after tough KC loss, host Texans

AP Sports

Stinging from a loss in Kansas City, the Browns open their home schedule Sunday against the Houston Texans. Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium will be at full capacity for the first time since the 2019 home finale. The Browns outplayed the defending AFC champion Chiefs for much of last week, but were doomed by critical mistakes in the second half. Meanwhile, the Texans scored 37 points in coach David Culley’s debut. There are eight former Browns players on Houston’s roster, including starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor.