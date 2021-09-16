Broncos stars Miller, Chubb could reunite against Jaguars

AP Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — One of the NFL’s most dominant pass-rushing duos could be on the field together for the first time in nearly two years. It would be somewhat fitting if it happened against Jacksonville. Denver star linebackers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb haven’t shared a meaningful huddle since Sept. 29, 2019, during a game against the Jaguars. Chubb missed the rest of that season, and Miller sat out all of 2020. Chubb was sidelined for last week’s opener because of an ankle injury. There’s a chance he’s able to go Sunday and would provide a reunion of sorts for the Broncos in Jacksonville.