Brady, Gronk still a winning combination for SB champs

AP Sports

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The long-running Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski show rolls on with no real signs of slowing down. The prolific duo is now in their second seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after nine highly successful years in New England. The quarterback and tight end moved ahead of Steve Young and Jerry Rice into third place on the NFL’s career list for regular-season TDs by a passing combo during last week’s 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Brady and Gronkowski have teamed on 86 regular season touchdowns — 100 including playoffs. Next up for the duo: a home date against the Atlanta Falcons.