Alabama A&M edges Bethune-Cookman in SWAC opener

AP Sports

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw for 235 yards with two touchdowns, Trenell Troutman intercepted a fourth-down pass with 1:14 remaining — his second pick of the game — and Alabama A&M fended off Southwestern Athletic Conference newcomer Bethune-Cookman 30-27. The game-saving pick was Troutman’s second in as many games, doing the same with 17 seconds left in Alabama A&M’s season-opening 42-41 defeat of South Carolina State. Bethune-Cookman’s Shannon Patrick was 17-for-31 for 221 yards passing, Que’shaun Byrd rushed 21 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns and Darnell Deas returned a kickoff 89 yards for a TD.